Mega Charizard X Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

The Pokémon TCG Crossover Event is now live in Pokémon GO. Right now, many of the raids happening feature species that appear in the upcoming TCG expansion based on the game that will be released on July 1st. This includes Mega Charizard X in Mega Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Mega Charizard X and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Mega Charizard X Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Charizard X counters as such:

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Mega Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Mega Latias (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Charizard X with efficiency.

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Reshiram (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Groudon (Dragon Tail, Earthquake)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Charizard X used to take more Trainers to bring it down, but now that Mega Raids have been taken down to Tier Four, it will only take two trainers minimum to take it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Charizard is an evolved form, I'd suggest throwing out Pinap Berries for the first few tosses to see if you can earn extra Charmander Candy.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!