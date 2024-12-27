Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Gallade, pokemon

Mega Gallade Enters Pokémon GO With Raid Day Event

Max Battles are all the talk in Pokémon GO, but they have not replaced Mega Raids! Mega Gallade debuts this January in a new Raid Day.

Article Summary Mega Gallade makes its Pokémon GO debut in January with an exciting Raid Day event.

Event features shiny Mega Gallade and increased Shiny odds available in raids.

Enjoy increased Raid Pass limits and bonuses for ticket holders on January 11, 2025.

Don't miss the enhanced rewards, including Rare Candy XL and more XP from raids.

Pokémon GO has certainly slowed down its releases of Mega Pokémon. Some Trainers were startled to see that Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon were released before the full slate of Megas, but any concerns that Mega Raids are shelved for the time being can now be squashed. Mega Gallade debuts in January with a Shiny-boosted Mega Raid Day.

Here's what's happening for the Mega Gallade Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Mega Gallade finally arrives. You will be able to battle Mega Gallade in Mega Raids to earn Mega Energy for your own Gallade. It will be available to encounter in its Shiny form, which means that even outside of Mega Raids, Shiny Gallade encounters are now unlocked. Previously, to had to catch Shiny Ralts and evolve it up to obtain a Shiny Gallade.

Mega Gallade finally arrives. You will be able to battle Mega Gallade in Mega Raids to earn Mega Energy for your own Gallade. It will be available to encounter in its Shiny form, which means that even outside of Mega Raids, Shiny Gallade encounters are now unlocked. Previously, to had to catch Shiny Ralts and evolve it up to obtain a Shiny Gallade. Event bonuses: Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Friday, January 10, at 4:00 p.m. to Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. PST. Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of seven). Increased chance of encountering Shiny Gallade from Mega Raids. The Shiny odds of Raid Days are the highest in the game and have historically been observed to be about one in ten.

Event Ticket: Trainers will be able to purchase a ticket in the in-app shop that offers the following bonuses: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 15) Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic writes: These bonuses will be effective on Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time.

Trainers will be able to purchase a ticket in the in-app shop that offers the following bonuses:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!