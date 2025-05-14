Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: gyarados, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Mega Gyarados Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

Defeat Mega Gyarados in Pokémon GO to earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your own Gyarados. Use these top counters and tips to do it.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the final month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Fini, Tapu Buli, Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Houndoom, Mega Gyrados, Mega Altaria, and Mega Kangaskhan. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gyarados, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Gyarados Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gyarados counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant

Mega Heracross: Counter, Megahorn

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Shadow Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter, Dunamic Punch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gyarados with efficiency.

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Tapu Koko: Volt Switch, Nature's Madness

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Nature's Madness

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Hisuian Decidueye: Magical Leaf, Aura Sphere

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Meowscarada: Leafage, Frenzy Plant

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gyarados can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Gyarados is an evolved form, using a Pinap Berry will earn more Magikarp Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

