Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Heracross, pokemon, World of Wonders
Mega Heracross Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders
Our Mega Heracross Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you build a team of Flying-type species to solo this Mega Pokémon during its Raid Day.
Article Summary
- Explore tips for encountering Mega Heracross in Pokémon GO's Bug Out event.
- Discover top counters like Mega Rayquaza and Shadow Moltres to win raids.
- Learn solo strategies for Mega Heracross with a focus on Flying-types.
- Check out Mega Heracross Raid Day odds for catching its Shiny form.
We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. April continues this season with the Shiny debut of some Ultra Beasts in Raids, a new Mega Evolution unlocked, and Shadow Entei in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the soon-to-be-released Mega Heracross, who will feature during its own Raid Day as part of the Bug Out event. Let's get into the details
Top Mega Heracross Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Heracross counters as such:
- Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
- Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird
- Enamorous: Fairy Wind, Fly
- Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird
- Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing
- Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
- Shadow Staraptor: Wing Attack, Fly
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Heracross with efficiency.
- Braviary: Air Slash, Fly
- Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird
- Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++
- Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Bleakwind Storm
- Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird
- Hisuian Braviary: Air Slash, Fly
- Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck
- Unfezant: Air Slash, Sky Attack
- Galarian Moltres: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Heracross can be defeated by solo Trainers due to its double weakness to Flying-types as a dual Bug/Fighting-type. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. This will be briefly but dramatically increased to approximately one in ten during Mega Heracross Raid Day on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.