Mega Heracross Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Our Mega Heracross Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you build a team of Flying-type species to solo this Mega Pokémon during its Raid Day.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. April continues this season with the Shiny debut of some Ultra Beasts in Raids, a new Mega Evolution unlocked, and Shadow Entei in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the soon-to-be-released Mega Heracross, who will feature during its own Raid Day as part of the Bug Out event. Let's get into the details

Top Mega Heracross Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Heracross counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Enamorous: Fairy Wind, Fly

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor: Wing Attack, Fly

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Heracross with efficiency.

Braviary: Air Slash, Fly

Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Bleakwind Storm

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Hisuian Braviary: Air Slash, Fly

Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck

Unfezant: Air Slash, Sky Attack

Galarian Moltres: Wing Attack, Brave Bird

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Heracross can be defeated by solo Trainers due to its double weakness to Flying-types as a dual Bug/Fighting-type. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. This will be briefly but dramatically increased to approximately one in ten during Mega Heracross Raid Day on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

