Mega Houndoom Has Been Unlocked In Pokémon GO

Mega Houndoom has been officially unlocked in Pokémon GO. Mega Raids featuring this Dark/Fire-type Pokémon will debut in-game on Tuesday, September 29th at 1 PM Pacific. Here's everything you need to know about this new Mega Evolution.

The newly unlocked Mega Houndoom comes as a result of Niantic's mid-September event, the Mega Battle Challenge. This challenge tasks Pokémon GO trainers with fighting in a staggering 275 million battles during the event in hopes to unlock Mega Houndoom in the near future. Now, Niantic took to Twitter to compliment players, saying that their "strength and determination are truly unparalleled" and that, as a result of their performance during the Mega Battle Challenge, the goal has been met.

Houndoom is the second Pokémon to have its Mega Evolution unlocked this way. The first September event, the Mega Raid Challenge, saw trainers complete two million Mega Raids in order to add Mega Pidgeot to the raid rotation. Notably, when Pidgeot was added to raids, the current Pokémon in Mega Raids (Blastoise, Venusaur, and Charizard X and Y) remained. It has not been confirmed if Houndoom will join the current rotation, making six different Mega Raids available at once, or if it will bump the starters out at last.

If Mega Houndoom follows the pattern set by the starters and Pidgeot, Houndoom will be available for the first time as a Shiny encounter after the raids are one. Previously, only the first stage of Houndour could be encountered Shiny. However, the draw of the Mega Raids has not only been the Mega Energy, but also the Shiny capable Pokémon encounter with the raid IV floor of 10/10/10. This gives players a chance at a Houndoom worth this incredibly powerful Mega Evolution, which comes to the game at the perfect time… as it is the number one counter to October's Legendary raid boss of Giratina Origin Forme.