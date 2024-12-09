Mega Latios Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, latios, pokemon

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, have now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the first month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Chill Drive Genesect, Mega Latios, Mega Latias, and Altered Forme Giratina with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Banette and Mega Abomasnow. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Latios, who will have a stint as the Legendary Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Latios Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Latios counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Breaking Swipe

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Latios.

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Hydreigon: Dragon Breath, Brutal Swing

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Dragon Tail, Shadow Force

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Latios can be defeated with four trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Mega Latios will have a CP of 2178 in normal weather conditions and 2723 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

