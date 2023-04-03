Mega Lopunny Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2023
Our Mega Lopunny Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Trainers will help you earn Mega Energy during the Spring into Spring 2023 event.
The upcoming Spring into Spring event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is Lugia in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Lopunny to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well, including Costumed Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Lopunny so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Lopunny. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Lopunny Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Lopunny counters as such:
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic
- Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic
- Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Brave Bird
- Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic
- Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Lopunny with efficiency.
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Lunala: Confusion, Psychic
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic
- Glarian Zapdos: Counter, Brave Bird
- Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++
- Galarian Articuno: Confusion, Brave Bird
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Lopunny can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Lopunny is an evolved form, though, you may want to attempt to bring in extra Candy using a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!