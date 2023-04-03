Mega Lopunny Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2023 Our Mega Lopunny Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Trainers will help you earn Mega Energy during the Spring into Spring 2023 event.

The upcoming Spring into Spring event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is Lugia in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Lopunny to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well, including Costumed Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Lopunny so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Lopunny. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Lopunny Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Lopunny counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Brave Bird

Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Lopunny with efficiency.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Glarian Zapdos: Counter, Brave Bird

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Galarian Articuno: Confusion, Brave Bird

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Lopunny can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Lopunny is an evolved form, though, you may want to attempt to bring in extra Candy using a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!