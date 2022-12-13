Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Heads To Pre-Order

Capcom has officially started listing Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection for pre-order as the title will be released this Spring. The collection will be released on PC via Steam, as well as for PS4 and Nintendo Switch on April 14th, 2023, and will come with a few different options of how you wish to experience it. First off, the collection will have all ten mainline titles for the series, each one containing previously exclusive Battle Chips and long-awaited NetBattles, which you can enjoy for yourself and with friends. You can get the complete collection for $60 in one title, which includes two additional skins for the launcher screen and music tracks you can listen to in the Music Player. Or you can get it in two separate volumes, just in case you don't like some of them and only want the ones you love. Volume One and Two will both sell for $40. Digital versions will be available at launch, with physical versions being planned. Here's more info of what you can expect to get and the latest videos for the collection.

"Join MegaMan.EXE and fellow NetNavi Operators around the world to save the interconnected world of Net Society! With the collection's online features, players can use room codes to have Private Battles with friends, join Casual Battles with others online, or strive for NetBattler nobility in Ranked Matches! NetBattlers looking to mix things up can also choose from different sets of battle rules, such as wagering Chips in Real Thing battles, the best-of-three brawl Triple Battles introduced in Mega Man Battle Network 3, or the return of Version Battles from Mega Man Battle Network 4. Players on the hunt for specific Battle Chips can trade with friends and fellow NetBattlers across the globe. In addition to exchanging collected Battle Chips from the series, players can trade MegaMan.EXE styles to customize their look and swap Navi customizer programs to make MegaMan.EXE even stronger. Players can even download rare Battle Chips that were previously available primarily at promotional events in Japan! 15 downloadable Battle Chips can be accessed via the MegaMan screen in each game."

"In addition to experiencing these beloved Mega Man Battle Network titles online with other NetNavi Operators, players who pre-order will enjoy the following exclusive additional content! The MegaMan.EXE PET on the launcher screen is customizable with two brand-new skins: Hub Style for Volume 1 and Dark MegaMan for Volume 2. Additionally, four new special arrangements of original music from the Mega Man Battle Network series will be available in the Music Player as part of the pre-order bonus package. The collection will transmit other fresh features that players can enjoy, including an optional high-resolution filter, an interactive 3D Megaman.EXE PET at the launcher screen, more than 1,000 pieces of MegaMan art, and 188 different music tracks to listen to!"