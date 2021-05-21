Mega Man: The Wily Wars Collector's Edition Available For Pre-Order

Capcom and Retro-Bit have partnered up to release Mega Man: The Wily Wars Collector's Edition in classic SEGA Genesis form. If you're not familiar with this game, it's cool, not a lot of people are as it was essentially a way to get SEGA players into the Mega Man series. Released in 1994, the game is technically three games in one as it has the first three entries of the series from the NES, slightly improved and made to play on a Genesis. It didn't really sell that well at the time, but people have come to appreciate the collection. Now you can get this special edition with a ton of additional materials added to it, all in a playable cartridge if you decide to crack the thing open. You can currently pre-order it through Strictly Limited Games, but only until June 21st, for €69.99.

Control of the planet is at a struggle once again against the villainous Dr. Wily and his robots! Megaman has always triumphed, but in his desperate attempt to change the past, Dr. Wily has used a time machine to travel back and claim a victory in their first battles! Get ready for an iconic battle! Earn weapons, battle your way past robotic enemies, and get through various stages to stop Dr. Wily and his Robot Masters! Mega Man: The Wily Wars Blue Bomber Cartridge for SEGA Mega Drive

Reversible Cartridge Sleeve featuring Japanese and Original Artwork

Full-Color Instruction Manual featuring tips, tricks, and facts about your favorite Robot Master

Certificate of Authenticity that marks your limited edition Collector's Edition

Lenticular Cards of your chosen top Robot Masters

Custom Art Sticker Book

Double-Sided Poster to display Original or Japanese Artwork

Original Collectors Cards with stats of featured Robot Masters

Interchangeable Outer Sleeve to display your choice of Lenticular Card