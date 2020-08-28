Mega Raid Guide: Top Mega Blastoise Counters In Pokémon GO

Mega Evolution has rolled out in Pokémon GO and, with it, Mega Raids. These raids will be their own tier independent of the known ranking system of raids, but they seem to be, at least thus far, at the same difficulty level of Tier Five Legendary Raids. Mega Blastoise is the most difficult of these Mega Raids to complete, so we have laid out the best counters do you can take it down and rake in some Mega Energy.

Top Mega Blastoise Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Blastoise counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Thunderbolt)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Mega Blastoise with efficiency.

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Sceptile (Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Thunderbolt)

Thundurus (Thunder Shock, Thunder Punch)

Venusaur (French Plant, Vine Whip)

Leafeon (Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade)

It is of major note that, not only is Mega Venusaur the sixth overall best counter, but bringing it in will boost the attack of other trainers' Grass or Poison-type Pokémon, including a whopping seven of the above counters.

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Blastoise is far and away the most difficult Mega Raid, and cannot be duoed. It is also a very difficult, but possible, trio for two trainers using maxed counters from the above list and Best Buddy boost. However, a trio is not recommended for Mega Raids. The point of these Raids is to accrue Mega Energy, which is awarded to trainers in different amounts based on the speed at which the raid was completed. Mega Raids will always be more rewarding with a full lobby.

Catching Mega Blastoise

When defeating Mega Pokémon, the raid boss will revert back to its standard form… so you're catching a standard Blastoise. Blastoise is a pretty difficult in general, so using Golden Razz Berries and the circle lock technique is recommended.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Blastoise's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Blastoise is finishing its attack. The attack is a stomp with Blatoise's right foot, coming slightly toward the player. The Pokémon will settle back into its place and, as it settles, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch it is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "Excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Blastoise.

Shiny Mega Blastoise odds

Shiny Blastoise is available from Mega Blastoise raids, but it is too early for researchers to determine a Shiny rate. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, as we will report on the Shiny rates once they become available.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Blastoise will have a CP of 1409 in normal weather conditions, and 1761 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this iconic Generation One Water-type and rake in enough Mega Energy to evolve your own Blastoise.