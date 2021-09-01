Mega Slowbro Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2021

As the Season of Mischief replaces the Season of Discovery in Pokémon GO, Mega Pidgeot is out of Mega Raids and the king of derp returns: we're talking Mega Slowbro. (Well, he'll be king until Mega Slowking comes out, right?) With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega from the Kanto region, perfect your catching strategy, and maybe even catch a purple Shiny Slowbro.

Top Mega Slowbro Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Slowbro counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbold)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Mega Manectric (Snarl, Wild Charge)*

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)*

Mega Gyarados (Bite, Crunch)*

* There are four Mega on this list, but only one can be used at a time. Your best bet is to use the top-ranked Pokémon: Mega Gengar.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Slowbro with efficiency.

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Therian Forme Thundrus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Yveltal (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Slowbro can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, I'd recommend trying Pinap Berries for your first few throws in an attempt to multiply the already increased Candy that an evolved Pokémon offers.

Shiny Odds for Mega Slowbro in Pokémon GO

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!