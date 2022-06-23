Mega Venusaur Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

The Pokémon TCG Crossover Event is now live in Pokémon GO. Right now, many of the raids happening feature species that appear in the upcoming TCG expansion based on the game that will be released on July 1st. This includes Venusaur in Mega Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Mega Venusaur and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Mega Venusaur Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Venusaur counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Sky Attack)

Mega Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Brave Bird)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Venusaur with efficiency.

Hoopa Unbound (Confusion, Psychic)

Apex Purified Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Sacred Fire++)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Sky Attack)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Apex Purified Lugia (Extrasensory, Aeroblast++)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Victini (Confusion, V Create)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

You can do it with two Trainers for the first time now that Mega Raids have been put down to Tier Four. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Venusaur is an evolved form, it will offer more Bulbasaur Candy when caught using Pinap Berries. I'd suggest trying Pinap Berries for the first few throw attempts.

Shiny Odds

Mega-capable Pokémon have a Shiny rate of approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!