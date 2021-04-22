Mega Venusaur Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2021

Mega Venusaur has returned to raids in Pokémon GO. In the ever-changing meta of this game, let's take a look at the current top counters to help trainers take down this dual Grass/Poison-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega Evolved Pokémon from the Kanto region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Mega Venusaur Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Venusaur counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Sky Attack)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)*

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird)*

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)*

* Note that only one Pokémon can be Mega Evolved at once, so the best bet is to go with the overall top counter: Mega Charizard Y.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Venusaur with efficiency.

Moltres (Fire Spin, Sky Attack)

Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Brave Bird)

Victini (Confusion, V Create)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Rayquaza (Air Slash, Aerial Ace)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Venusaur can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Venusaur. Even though it will return to its non-Mega form at the catch screen, it is a third-stage Pokémon so it will put up a fight. That said… using a Pinap Berry or Silver Pinap Berry will earn you 20 Candies, so may be worth a try.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!