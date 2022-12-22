Melatonin Officially Launches For PC & Nintendo Switch

Indie developer and publisher Half Asleep Games has released their latest game, Melatonin, on both PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch this week. This was one of those games we passed by during PAX West 2022 and thought it was kind of cool to check out very briefly. This is one of those fun rhythm games where there isn't a ton of pressure to get it perfect on the first try, it's more about having fun than accomplishing the goal. Not quite cozy, but still more fun than other reckless titles in the genre. You will explore various dreams as the main character and perform your best in scenarios where you'll need to match your actions to the beat. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

Melatonin is a rhythm game about dreams and reality merging together. Harmonize through a variety of dreamy levels containing surprising challenges, hand-drawn art, and vibrant music without any intimidating overlays or interfaces. Melatonin explores the relationship between the dreams we have when we're asleep and the experiences we go through when we're awake, through unique rhythm game levels. Hand-drawn in a colorful and detailed visual style, with music produced to flow hand-in-hand with the gameplay and visuals, you will piece together elements about the main character's life as you dive deeper and deeper into their dreams at night.

Discover over 20 dreamy levels spread across five chapters, with every level introducing a new way to follow the rhythm.

Unlock Challenge Modes that will test your rhythm reflexes and skill.

Experience Melatonin from a new perspective by unlocking fun level Mashups.

Make the rhythm game level of your dreams with an easy-to-use Level Editor.

Use Practice Mode to guide you through each level.

Try out plenty of assist features if you're feeling lost.