Men Of War 2 Revealed During Golden Joystick Awards 2021

1C Entertainment revealed a sequel during the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 this week as we're getting Men Of War 2. The original had a ton of expansions and spinoffs to its name and now it's time to set a new legacy with a proper sequel, which will throw you into a real-time strategy system set in the thick of war. This version comes with a new Front Line mechanic set to create amazing encounters, as you will be confronted with trying to win in epic territory border battles. And once you conquer a new area, you'll have to deal with attritional battles and conquer undefended lines to advance the areas of maps under control. You can check out the trailer for the game below as this will be released for PC sometime in 2022.

Assume greater command of the battlefield with the enhanced Direct Vision feature to focus solely on one unit at any time and upgrade, change, or repair equipment on the fly. Level the theater of war with powerful armor and artillery capable of destroying buildings and weapon emplacements, while choosing from an arsenal including 45 battalions and more than 300 vehicles, all painstakingly designed with complete historical accuracy. Two story campaigns – playable in single-player or up to five-player online co-op – let commanders engage in battle on both the Western and Eastern Fronts. Take control of the courageous Allied Forces pushing their way through a devastated France, and the steadfast Soviets defending their lands from the menacing Third Reich army. In returning to World War II, Best Way shines a spotlight on battles and scenarios never-before-seen in the series, with conflicts such as the Battle of the Falaise pocket and Operation Bagration.

Prepare to face enemy armies in intense bouts of all-out war in the series' most advanced online multiplayer mode yet for Men Of War 2. Select the Allies, Soviets, or Germans and engage against other commanders' armies. Choose from a wide range of skirmish and challenge maps, each created with strict attention to detail, making each arena authentic to the time period. Commanders can also join forces with other armies in online co-op, sending combined units against the new-and-improved AI in bloody mass combat. The ravaged battlefields of Europe are enhanced with realistic physics and fully destructible objects, letting generals shape the warzone to their liking. Immersive sound design captures the guttural, terse, and chaotic cacophonies with lifelike explosions, the chattering of machine guns, and the treads of German Panzers. Full mod support gives commanders endless opportunities in creating new battle scenarios with a special level design and modding toolset.