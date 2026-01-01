Meow Palace: Forbidden City is Available Now in Early Access

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Meow Palace: Forbidden City

Article Summary Meow Palace: Forbidden City launches in Early Access as a cozy idle desktop life sim starring palace cats.

Create and customize your own feline guardian to explore, gather treasures, and learn unique skills.

Palace environment mirrors real Beijing weather and seasons, adding an authentic cultural touch.

Unlock furniture, outfits, and a Palace Encyclopedia while enjoying a relaxing desktop pet experience.

Indie game publisher 2P Games recently launched a new game into Early Access, as you can try out Meow Palace: Forbidden City. This is a new cozy, idle desktop collection life sim game with a focus on desktop companionship, as it plays in the background while you do your daily tasks. The game is only a couple of weeks old with no firm date for a full release, but you can check out the trailer and info here before trying the game yourself.

Meow Palace: Forbidden City

In Meow Palace, players are not just raising cats—they're joining them. Taking the role of a stray kitty who's wandered inside the Forbidden City and found a new calling as an "Imperial Guardian." Whether studying, working, or simply taking a break, the palace cats will quietly gather treasures, learn new skills, and keep players company. The game faithfully recreates iconic Chinese locations and incorporates traditional sundial timekeeping that connects to real-time Beijing weather data, synchronizing sunshine, rain, snow, and seasonal changes from Beijing into the Forbidden City—spring apricot blossoms, lush summer shade, golden autumn hues, and snow-covered winter roofs, all viewable without leaving home.

Customize your own cat with unique looks, and explore the palace halls to craft furniture, unlock treasures, and complete your Palace Encyclopedia. Each discovery brings new stories, skills, and insights into Chinese heritage, turning idle moments into miniature cultural adventures. Meow Palace: Forbidden City includes a desktop pet mode, allowing the little cat to wander around on the computer, quietly gathering resources while the player focuses on their work.

Create A Cat : Customize everything from name, fur pattern, pupils, ear shapes, and tails to craft your perfect palace companion.

: Customize everything from name, fur pattern, pupils, ear shapes, and tails to craft your perfect palace companion. Idle Training : Learn up to 15 skills, including Imperial Cuisine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Peking Opera, and Fishing with the instruction of veteran palace cats. Higher skills = better yields.

: Learn up to 15 skills, including Imperial Cuisine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Peking Opera, and Fishing with the instruction of veteran palace cats. Higher skills = better yields. Craft Fashion & Furniture : Use collected materials and blueprints to make outfits and home décor for your cat.

: Use collected materials and blueprints to make outfits and home décor for your cat. Palace Encyclopedia : Every crafted item, animal encounter, and discovered treasure is collected into your growing compendium.

: Every crafted item, animal encounter, and discovered treasure is collected into your growing compendium. Desktop Pet Mode : Your cat lives directly on your Windows desktop, quietly gathering resources while you're busy. Tap it when you take a break and enjoy simple, soothing interactions.

: Your cat lives directly on your Windows desktop, quietly gathering resources while you're busy. Tap it when you take a break and enjoy simple, soothing interactions. The Palace Cat Family: Meet Aobai the dignified, Sheriff the clever, and Mantou the gentle—each being the inspiration of NPC cats in the game!

