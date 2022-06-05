Merge Dragons Receives New Permanent Arcadia Map

Zynga added a brand new map to Merge Dragons! this past week as players now have a permanent addition to the game in Arcadia. The shorthand to this is that you now have a mysterious new realm to explore that will essentially double the size of the game's customizable play area and allow you to make this place more your own. Basically they're looking to empower you more within the game as you'll be able to discover new relics throughout the area and unlock brand new items and rewards that you can use throughout the game. YOu can read more about the new map below as it is available now on both iOS and Android.

In Merge Dragons! players hatch and nurture dragons who use their powers to heal mystical land and recharge their energy in their Dragon Camp home base. With this new update, players can now uncover Arcadia and its secrets. Arcadia's map is as big as the original Camp and is similarly shrouded in fog, which players will need to lift in order to reach new areas. As players progress through the premium area, they will discover rewards and items, including exclusive relic chains specially designed for different dragon breeds. Arcadia can be accessed through the Beacon in players' Dragon Camp, which is unlocked once players have reached 2,000 Dragon Power. The Beacon will then reveal the new fog-covered map, which players can clear as they increase their Arcane Levels by obtaining Arcane Chests. "Merge Dragons! continues to thrive by building on the innovative puzzle mechanic it introduced to mobile gamers while further immersing players and their dragons in the game world," said Eren Yanik, Chief Product Officer at Gram Games. "The new Arcadia map symbolizes our goal to keep evolving the Merge world and introduce new design-forward features that expand the in-game experience."