Metagross Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

Metagross is one of the most useful Pokémon in Pokémon GO. With Beldum encounters rare outside of special events, raids may be some Trainers' best way to obtain encounters with and Candy for the Steel/Psychic-type Metagross. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this powerful Pokémon, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Metagross's Shiny rate.

Top Metagross Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Metagross counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Foul Play

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Metagross with efficiency.

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Shadow Ball

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Metagross can be defeated by solo players like most Tier Three raids. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. However, since Metagross has so many weaknesses including Fire-, Ground-, Dark-, and Ghost-types, you should be all set.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Using Pinap Berries could earn extra Beldum Candy, though. I would try Pinaps for the first few throws.

Shiny Odds

Metagross cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Metagross, you must catch and evolve up a Shiny Beldum.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!