Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Announces Fox Hunt Update

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has a new free update coming out next month, as players will get multiplayer action in Fox Hunt

Konami has confirmed the details and release date for the first free update to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, as players will join the Fox Hunt in October. The shorthand to this is you're playing hide-and-seek with up to 12 players at a time, where you'll need to rely on your stealthy skills and gear to remain hidden in the shadows and be the last one standing. We have more details about it below as the content will go live as a free update on October 30, 2025.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Fox Hunt

Fox Hunt is a brand-new online multiplayer mode, dropping players into the series' iconic jungle stealth action setting. Engage in high-stakes, cat-and-mouse encounters that blend survival tactics with the signature sneaking mechanics that define the Metal Gear experience. Join the covert unit 'FOX' as a candidate member and participate in survival-style training missions. Survive by procuring weapons and equipment in the field. Two types of game modes will be available with up to 12 players.

Survival Capture: A tense, multi-phase mission where victory hinges on capturing the elusive Kerotan frogs. Their numbers dwindle as the match progresses, forcing players into intense clashes as they race to secure each frog and outlast their opponents.

A tense, multi-phase mission where victory hinges on capturing the elusive Kerotan frogs. Their numbers dwindle as the match progresses, forcing players into intense clashes as they race to secure each frog and outlast their opponents. Survival Intrude: A high-pressure mission where players must hold their ground inside a designated zone to progress through each phase. As the match advances, the number of zones shrinks, making stealth and positioning even more critical.

Experience authentic stealth tactics with "AT-CAMO" and "Naked Sense." Each player is equipped with an AT-CAMO suit as standard gear, allowing them to instantly deploy a full-body suit that changes camouflage patterns to suit different scenarios—whether evading pursuit, launching surprise attacks, or infiltrating. Detect enemies and items using Naked Sense, an action that detects enemy presence and item locations.

