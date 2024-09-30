Posted in: Dotemu, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Leikir Studio, Metal Slug Tactics

Metal Slug Tactics Releases New Developer Video

Dotemu has a new video out this week for Metal Slug Tactics, as they talk to the development team about the new direction of this game

Game blends Metal Slug's iconic pixel art with tactical RPG gameplay and roguelite elements for high replayability.

Wield classic Metal Slug weapons, leverage skill trees, and adapt in dynamic, strategic combat across 110 hand-crafted maps.

Enjoy an original soundtrack by Tee Lopes and battle iconic bosses with a perfect team setup from 9 characters and 36 loadouts.

Developer Leikir Studio and publisher Dotemu have released a new video this week for Metal Slug Tactics, giving us a better look at the game's making. The seven-minute video features several developers who worked on this latest title, talking about this particular entry in the franchise and the work that went into making a game that took a different direction than the others. Enjoy the video above as we're still waiting for them to give us a release date beyond Q4 2024.

Metal Slug Tactics

Metal Slug Tactics is both a respectful homage to an all-time classic and an imaginative new way to celebrate the renowned series, channeling Metal Slug's timeless aesthetic through gorgeous pixel art and fluid animation. The game's highly replayable battlefields pair shuffled layouts from hand-crafted sectors of terrain with subtle roguelite elements, pushing fighters to adapt and overcome unpredictable clashes as they master dynamic, strategic combat.

Wield classic Metal Slug weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fueling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish the flanks of the series' signature villains. The action is backed by an original soundtrack featuring music from Tee Lopes (TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Sonic Mania, Streets of Rage 4's Mr. X Nightmare DLC). Metal Slug Tactics is wholly developed by Leikir Studio with support from Dotemu and access supplied by IP owner SNK.

Discover the first tactical RPG of the Metal Slug Series

Experience a huge replayability with its die-and-retry roguelite progression

Enjoy amazing pixel art graphics, a heartfelt tribute to the series

Battle Morden's Army in 110 hand-crafted maps and 20 different mission types

Choose between 9 iconic characters from the series and create the perfect team

Bring the perfect setup for every mission with 36 different weapons and 176 weapon mods

Experiment with 36 loadouts and combos to outsmart your enemies

Challenge iconic bosses from the METAL SLUG universe

Headbang all the way with an amazing soundtrack by Tee Lopes

