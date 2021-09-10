Metroid Dread Releases New Gameplay Overview Video

Nintendo released a brand new overview video this morning for Metroid Dread, revealing a little more about the gameplay. The nearly five-minute video gives you a bit of a refresher course of how exactly Metroid games are played, but it's not done to insult your intelligence or refresh your memory. It's done so to prepare you for all the new mechanics and weapons as your disposal as you'll face a new enemy that feels much like an old one. Enjoy the video and the brief bit of info below as the game will come out on October 8th, 2021.

Deep in the belly of the beastly planet ZDR, which serves as the location centerpiece of Metroid Dread, Samus will explore massive labyrinths in distinct areas, from caves to magma chambers, ancient forests and underwater depths. At Samus' disposal is her powerful Arm Cannon, Missiles, her jumping prowess, a new slide move and a brutal Melee Counter, which deflects enemy attacks. Like most games in the Metroid series, as Samus explores she will gain additional abilities.

Some of those abilities include the Spider Magnet, which lets Samus cling to certain walls and ceilings; the Morph Ball, a staple of the Metroid series, allowing Samus to morph into a ball and enter narrow passages; Flash Shift, a brand-new ability that instantly moves Samus forward and backward a short distance; and Storm Missile, a new weapon that locks onto multiple targets. With each ability that Samus uncovers, her exploratory options expand. Eventually, the whole planet ZDR will open up and be hers to explore at will.

But the game is called Metroid Dread for a reason, and one of the "dread" that will track down and attempt to capture Samus throughout the game are dangerous robots called E.M.M.I. These research robots have bodies covered with tough armor that regular attacks cannot penetrate. This is when those abilities and upgrades that Samus obtains throughout the game will come in handy.