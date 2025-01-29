Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cordyceps Collective, Gamera Games, Goblinz Publishing, Microtopia

Microtopia Announced Mid-February Launch on PC

Microtopia has a brand-new release date, as the robotic ant colony title will be released for PC via Steam in mid-February

Article Summary Microtopia launches on PC via Steam on February 18, 2025, blending strategy and simulation.

As queen, command robotic ant colonies to gather, reproduce, and expand in unique environments.

Use logic gates to optimize resource collection and advance through a detailed tech tree.

Explore vibrant biomes, evolve your ant workforce, and conquer new islands for colony growth.

Indie game developer Cordyceps Collective Publisher, along with publishers Goblinz Publishing and Gamera Games, has revealed the release date for Microtopia. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a simulation strategy game in which you are the queen of a robotic ant colony. It will be up to you to grow the colony and find ways to expand it beyond its limited capabilities over time. We have the latest trailer for you here showing more of it off, along with the details below, as the game will be released on February 18, 2025, on PC via Steam.

Microtopia

In Microtopia, you'll manage a colony of robot ants, design a network of transport trails, explore unique environments, and expand your settlement. Your goal? To reproduce! Create young queens that will fly out during the nuptial flight to spread out to distant lands. Starting the cycle anew. Use pheromone trails to create, automate, and optimize supply chains for your ants to follow. Collect resources, produce goods, feed your queen, grow your colony, and fly out to expand the species!

Establish Your Colony : Deploy your queen to build a thriving ant colony in a world of electronic waste.

: Deploy your queen to build a thriving ant colony in a world of electronic waste. Command Your Ants : Use trails and buildings to guide your ants as they collect materials, produce goods, and feed the queen.

: Use trails and buildings to guide your ants as they collect materials, produce goods, and feed the queen. Optimize & Innovate : Utilize logic gates to sort ants on different parameters to create efficient workflows.

: Utilize logic gates to sort ants on different parameters to create efficient workflows. Evolve Your Workforce : Upgrade ants into specialized castes like drones, diggers, and inventors.

: Upgrade ants into specialized castes like drones, diggers, and inventors. Unlock New Tech : Progress through a tech tree to access powerful upgrades and abilities.

: Progress through a tech tree to access powerful upgrades and abilities. Explore & Expand : Fly to nearby islands, uncover colorful biomes, discover new plant species, and harvest their resources.

: Fly to nearby islands, uncover colorful biomes, discover new plant species, and harvest their resources. Reproduce: As with all life; your goal is to reproduce! Gather up enough resources to build young queens to let them fly out and start new colonies!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!