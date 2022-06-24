Midnight Ghost Hunt Reveals Summer Content Roadmap

Coffee Stain Publishing revealed new details to the content roadmap they have planned over the Summer for Midnight Ghost Hunt. The game has been in Early Access since late March as they have been making small improvements to the game. The team revealed their plans for content coming out over the next several months which includes access to new skins, emotes, and a decent look at what's coming for Q3 and Q4 2022. However, no details on when the game will leave Early Access. You can read up more on the immediate update below and check out the roadmap down at the bottom.

Midnight Ghost Hunt's new in-match challenge system shakes up the competition, with the opportunity to earn bonus shards through completing specific, but still optional, tasks. Hunters who think they have the ability to wipe out three ghosts with just a Salt Shotgun, or Ghosts who think they can render a Hunter senseless with a Corrupted Prop, need only complete their mission to reap the rewards.

Joining this feature in the patch are brand new Hunter skins, emotes, victory poses, and even an additional Hero prop to possess. Strip down in the heat of the summer with the Birthday skin, or roam the School map like you own the joint as a Jock. Alongside these come the new Bully, Disco Dance, and Hyperventilate Emotes to annoy those sore losers, which double up as Victory Poses – the last of which is the Satisfactory Clap. The cherry on top of course is the new possessable "Ghost in the TV" Hero prop which allows Ghosts to swipe at their adversaries through the screen, and is accessible in the Museum, School, and Asylum maps.

Alongside this bevy of content comes the game's first roadmap, shedding light on what's coming up for Midnight Ghost Hunt over the latter half of the year. On a technical level, the next few months will see the addition of dedicated servers and host migration, as well as an array of exciting new content such as a thrilling new map, more hero props, and cosmetics galore. The final quarter of the year will deliver another new map, more hero props and cosmetics, and for the first time since launch, new gear and abilities!