Milestone's SBK22 Releases Its First Gameplay Trailer

Milestone Games revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for SBK 22 as we get a better look at how the racing action will play out. The video shows off a race set on Portimao, as you're given a first-hand look at how the bikes will operate, how the course will be laid out, and how they've refined the advanced physics of the game in the middle of the official 2022 World SBK Championship. This title is the studio's first World Superbike game in a decade, and they want to make sure they got it right. Enjoy the video below as it will be released on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam on September 15th, 2022.

After ten years, SBK returns with a title more immersive and engaging than ever, created with the contribution of real riders to make you experience the thrill of competition! Take on the official 2022 championship choosing from among 24 riders, prove your worth throughout the 12 stages, and reach the top step of the podium. Do you want to conquer first place in just a weekend? Dive into three days of free practice, Tissot Superpoles, and races to test your skills and triumph in constantly changing situations.

All that's needed is a signature on the right dotted line, and you'll be able to start your career in the Superbike world: improve your reputation to join the best teams and hire professionals to form the perfect staff which will support you all the way to the top of the podium! Don't forget about your bike: you'll be in control of every parameter – from suspension management to engine improvements – so that you can succeed in creating the Superbike of your dreams.

Hit the tracks with your favorite SBK 22 motorbike, manage fuel levels, and pick the right tires to take full advantage of the most challenging situations. Every choice matters, as you will be facing competitors made even more fierce and unpredictable by A.N.N.A., the neural artificial intelligence system based on machine learning. Race your friends in a Superpole or a simple race session in the new Multiplayer mode. But don't stop there! You can also set your personal best in the time trials, so you can send your name to the top of the Leaderboard!