Mimesis Confirmed For Late October Early Access Launch

Will you and your friends be able to come together to fight off the Mimesis? Find out when the game drops into Early Access in October

Article Summary Mimesis launches in Early Access on Steam in late October, from Krafton and ReLU Games.

Survive a horrifying cursed rainfall where monsters mimic your actions and memories.

Team up in 4-player co-op but beware—Mimeses can perfectly copy your friends.

Explore unpredictable, ever-changing maps with evolving threats each game session.

Krafton and ReLU Games revealed that their new co-op horror survival game Mimesis will launch into Early Access next month. If you haven't checked this one out, this is a four-player co-op survival horror game where you and your friends must survive during a cursed rainfall that brings out the titular creatures from hiding as they try to get you. Enjoy the trailer here, along with the finer details below, as the game will drop into EA on Steam on October 27. 2025.

Mimesis

One day, a strange rain started to fall. At night, heavy rain poured down, and those who got wet changed into something else. They were no longer human. They copied voices, actions, and even memories of others — Mimeses. Nobody knows why this happens or how to stop it. All we know is that we have to keep moving. Four survivors. We were lucky to find an old tram that still worked. Now, it is the only place where we can escape the rain. During the day, we stop the tram and search for supplies. Without fuel and spare parts, we won't be able to keep moving. At night, the cursed rain returns. If the tram stops, they will come. Hope didn't last long. I used to trust my teammates. But Mimeses can copy people perfectly. Is the person next to me really my ally?

Enemies That Mimic You – Face adversaries that copy your every move and voice. Can you tell friend from foe? With cutting-edge technology, these are the most chilling enemies you've ever faced.

– Face adversaries that copy your every move and voice. Can you tell friend from foe? With cutting-edge technology, these are the most chilling enemies you've ever faced. Co-op Multiplayer – Team up with up to 4 players, strategize, share resources, and survive together. But can you really trust them? Are they even human?

– Team up with up to 4 players, strategize, share resources, and survive together. But can you really trust them? Unpredictable Challenges – Ever-changing maps, evolving threats, and unpredictable scenarios ensure every run is a fresh and terrifying experience.

