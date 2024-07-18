Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Beats By Dre, headphones, Mojang

Minecraft Announces New Beats By Dre Headphone Collaboration

Beats by Dre and Mojang have come together to release the Beats x Minecraft Special Edition Solo 4 in time for the game's 15th Anniversary.

Article Summary Beats by Dre and Mojang launch Beats x Minecraft Solo 4 headphones for $200.

Limited edition design features iconic Creeper motif, available in US and UK.

Headphones boast up to 50 hours of battery life and come with exclusive in-game item.

Join Tinakitten and Travis Mills at Apple Fifth Avenue, NYC for launch event on July 18.

Mojang and Beats By Dre have announced a brand new collaboration, releasing a special pair of headphones for Minecraft. The Beats x Minecraft Special Edition Solo 4 design is meant to invoke images of the iconic PC game while also embracing the look of the Creepers. We have more details about the headphones below for you to check out below from their website, as they're currently on sale for $200.

Beats x Minecraft Special Edition Solo 4

To celebrate the year of our 15th anniversary, we've teamed up with Beats to craft the special edition Minecraft x Beats Solo 4 headphones featuring a sleek creeper-inspired design. We're releasing a very limited run of these headphones, available only in the United States and United Kingdom, on July 18, so set your reminders! The Beats Solo 4 headphones are ultralight for comfort on the go, but their custom acoustics still deliver incredible sound that will make you want to groove like a parrot to a jukebox. With up to 50 hours of battery life (that depends on various factors, of course) and the included cable, the music stops only when you say so.

Every Beats x Minecraft headphone pair also comes with a code that you can use to redeem an exclusive in-game Character Creator item. Don't worry; you'll still be able to hear any creepers approaching even with these stylish virtual headphones on. And if you happen to be in New York City on the July 18 release date, Tinakitten and Apple Music Radio host Travis Mills will be at Apple Fifth Avenue for a special event, including an unboxing, Q&A, photo op, product signing, and more fun. Tinakitten will also unveil her own Minecraft-inspired playlist, which you'll be able to listen to exclusively on Apple Music starting on July 19 at 9am PST / 6pm CET. The event is free to attend, but spots are limited, so make sure you sign up here!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!