Minecraft Dungeons: Echoing Void DLC Will Release On July 28th

Mojang revealed new details of the latest DLC content coming to Minecraft Dungeons as players will be entering the Echoing Void. This new update to the game will come with both paid and free content, such as new consumables like Burning Brew a new pet in the Friendermite. There's also a new boss in the Vengeful Heart of Ender you can come across in The End, and much more. The team also announced that they will be releasing Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition, and as you might have guessed, it will basically be everything as you get the main game and all six complete DLC packs in one title. You can read the official rundown from Mojang below as the Ultimate Edition will release alongside the Echoing Void DLC on July 28th.

Once upon a time, a game studio announced a DLC that would take place in a new, yet familiar dimension. The End. No wait, come back! My tale isn't finished yet! You see, months after ridding the Overworld of the corruption brought by the Orb of Dominance, the time has come for the conclusion to the story we've been following for over a year. In this final arc, you take the fight to the presumed home turf of the Endermen: the End. The end!

Does that mean it's over for Minecraft Dungeons? Certainly not – there's plenty more to come – but one thing at a time! In the Echoing Void DLC, you'll face bold new enemies, collect legendary gear, and make your way through challenging missions to put a stop to the untold threats (emphasis on plural) that lurk in the dark dimension in which Endermen reside. Are you thrilled? Excited? Maybe even a bit ecstatic? Good, because there's more!

Just as with our previous adventures, we're bringing a free content update alongside the Echoing Void release! Besides the addition of a handful of powerful enchantments such as Ambush, Shadow Blast, and Void Strike, we're also introducing Gauntlet of Gales – a unique maze-like mission that puts your skills to the test through tricky trials and perplexing puzzles! This gauntlet can be accessed through your mission map and contains challenges that require everything from wit and cunning to endurance and determination. I lack all of these skills, but I'll still give it a shot!

Launching simultaneously with Echoing Void is Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition – the superlative way to experience the complete story of the Arch-Illager and the Orb of Dominance. This action-packed package includes the base game and all six DLCs: Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, and Echoing Void – all at a lower price than if purchased separately. Fight scores of mobs, explore dimension-hopping levels, and discover untold treasures in this complete experience of Minecraft Dungeons!