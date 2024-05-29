Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Experience Mod, Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, Supply + Demand

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue To Open In Dallas

Wanna play Minecraft in real life? A new immersive attraction called Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue launched in September.

Article Summary Microsoft and partners launch Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue.

Interactive Dallas event to start on September 20, 2024.

Real-life Minecraft adventure offers quests and builds.

No prior Minecraft knowledge needed to enjoy the experience.

Microsoft has teamed up with Experience MOD and Supply + Demand to create a new interactive experience, as they revealed Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue. This in-person setup will take players through a real-life Minecraft setting, bringing an immersive adventure to those who wish to explore and play the small minigame it has to offer. This experience will open in Dallas first, with a target launch date of September 20, 2024. We have more details below, along with a couple of quotes about this new venture.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue

Attendees begin their 1-hour journey by entering the forest, where they will learn the ropes, give tips to other players, or just bask in the blocky nature. Moving into the village, they will receive their quest and embark on a rescue mission with a team of fellow Minecrafters. On this interactive scavenger hunt, adventurers will journey through multiple Minecraft biomes while building structures and interacting with iconic mobs – some more friendly than others. Minecrafters can gush over pandas and dolphins as well as face skeletons, spiders, and – of course – creepers. Once they complete their quest, they can kick back and celebrate their heroic feat at the Minecraft Experience Trading Post with a crafty memento from the adventure. Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue is designed to welcome players and non-players alike and no prior knowledge of Minecraft is required to enjoy the experience. New players, creators and longtime Minecrafters will love the opportunity to connect and reconnect with the game together in an entirely new and unforgettable way.

"We're thrilled to introduce the first-ever immersive touring Minecraft experience where guests can follow a quest through the Minecraft Overworld in real life. Starting in Dallas later this year, players will have their dreams of a Minecraft adventure brought to life," says Kayleen Walters, Head of Franchise Development at Mojang Studios. "Finding ways for our community to express their love for Minecraft both in-game and out is always top of mind for us."

"Minecraft Experience is an adventure unlike anything we have ever created. The collaboration between our creative and producing team and the teams at Mojang and Microsoft has created an entirely new form of in-person experience at the crossroads of game design, experiential storytelling, and high-tech multimedia," says Supply + Demand's Founder and CEO Olivier Goulet.

