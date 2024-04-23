Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Mojang

Minecraft Releases Brand-New Armored Paws Update

Minecraft has a brand new update out with Armored Paws, bringing in another cute creature as we get the Armadillo and several wolf variants.

Article Summary Minecraft's Armored Paws update introduces the new armadillo and 8 wolf variants.

Armadillos, found in savannas and badlands, can drop scutes when brushed.

New Wolf Armor can be dyed any color and repaired, crafted with armadillo scutes.

Explore biomes for wolves like the snowy wolf in groves or the rusty wolf in jungles.

Xbox Game Studios and Mojang released a new update for Minecraft this afternoon, as players now have access to the Armored Paws drop. This is basically a chance for you to get some additional animals added to the mix as they have gone out of their way to add the new "cute and cuddly" armadillo to the game. As you can see from the images here, he's got a thicker skin and hide than other animals, which makes sense since he's basically a shelled creature. If you do decide to kill one, the benefits will get you the new Wolf Armor. Speaking of Wolves, there are now eight new variants of wolves that you can find roaming the game, each with their own coat and appearance. We have the details below as the content is now live.

Minecraft: Armored Paws

Eight New Wolf Variants: Meet the eight new wolf variations including the spotted wolf (found in the savannah plateau), striped wolf (found in wooded badlands), snowy wolf (found in groves), ashen wolf (found in snowy taiga), chestnut wolf (found in old growth spruce taiga), black wolf (found in old growth pine taiga), woods wolf (found in forests), and the rusty wolf (found in the jungle). The original wolf has been renamed the pale wolf and can be found in the taiga.

Meet the eight new wolf variations including the spotted wolf (found in the savannah plateau), striped wolf (found in wooded badlands), snowy wolf (found in groves), ashen wolf (found in snowy taiga), chestnut wolf (found in old growth spruce taiga), black wolf (found in old growth pine taiga), woods wolf (found in forests), and the rusty wolf (found in the jungle). The original wolf has been renamed the pale wolf and can be found in the taiga. Armadillo: The armadillo is found in savanna and badlands biomes and is easily frightened, rolling up into a ball when a threat is detected nearby. You can craft the new wolf armor with the scutes dropped by armadillos. Scutes can also be acquired by brushing an armadillo.

The armadillo is found in savanna and badlands biomes and is easily frightened, rolling up into a ball when a threat is detected nearby. You can craft the new wolf armor with the scutes dropped by armadillos. Scutes can also be acquired by brushing an armadillo. Wolf Armor: Crafted from scutes from armadillos, wolf armor is customizable with any color dye and fully repairable when it gets damaged. Make sure to use the armor to keep your new four-legged friends fully protected!

