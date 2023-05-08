Mini Motorways Reveals More Content For Mini Metro Anniversary Mini Motorways is getting a bunch of new content shortly as the devs celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Mini Metro.

Dinosaur Polo Club has revealed more of their plans to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Mini Metro with Mini Motorways. The game will be getting two massive updates, the first of which will add the winner of the fan-vote contest for a new map, which the winner was New York City! The second of which will add new material to the game that will spice up the gameplay, including the latest addition of Train Lines for your city to help with the commute. We got more info on both of them below as they'll be added on July 24th.

"The only thing mini about the 10-year Miniversary is the name, as additional surprises await. The cities of London and Mumbai will also line up for a fresh coat of roundabouts and highways in Mini Motorways. Dedicated Mini Metro fans can rejoice as well, with Tokyo, Warsaw, and Lisbon maps on the way, awaiting adaptable railway systems and offering fresh challenges. In addition to these new urban playgrounds, Mini Motorways will also embrace a highly-requested feature in its three new maps: trains. Plan the perfect routes for a happy, bustling city, now factoring in a rail system. Everything in this jam-packed update will be coming to players in July, as Dinosaur Polo Club has a long road trip ahead. Dinosaur Polo Club celebrates its 10-year anniversary since first diving into the wondrous world of Mini during a Ludum Dare Game Jam, where Mini Metro was created in its first iteration back in 2013. The recent community vote offered an opportunity to reflect on the last decade of work alongside such passionate players. Based in gorgeous Wellington, New Zealand, Dinosaur Polo Club was founded by brothers Peter and Robert Curry with a mission: create games giving simple everyday concepts, designed for everyone. "

"It's hard to believe it's been a decade since Mini Metro first came into the world! To see how this Mini-vision has expanded into something truly massive has been indescribable, and we owe a massive thanks to our incredible community of players," said Ben Emerson, Marketing Coordinator, Dinosaur Polo Club. "Our players have shared so many special moments with us, from connecting families during hard times to easing anxiety after a long day and even a marriage proposal. It's a special milestone to celebrate with our players and bring so many exciting crossover maps and features into both games for everyone to enjoy. I think players will really like the addition of trains into Mini Motorways, too, it's been a long time coming, and this has felt like the perfect time to introduce such a highly requested new feature to this game. Here's to another 10 years of Mini!"