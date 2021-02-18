Minit Fun Racer Launches With Proceeds Going To Charity

Devolver Digital has released Minit Fun Racer this morning, a cool little racing title that will also be donating all of the proceeds. This game is a fun collaboration between some mighty talented folks including Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio, and Dominik Johann. The game will have you racing through streets on a moped scooter, weaving through traffic, and avoiding obstacles while picking up as much cash as you can without crashing. You'll then use that money to get improvements to your vehicle and your own safety to successfully go through more courses with even bigger challenges to deal with.

As far as the charity aspect of things goes, all of the proceeds will go to charities chosen by the developers, which they will then make in individual donations. Some of the charities they will be donating to include Doctors Without Borders and Special Effect. It's a lovely gesture going to a good cause for a fun game. The game is being sold in three tiers, depending on how much you wish to donate. Those tiers are $3, $10, and $20, which can all be purchased on both Steam and Itch.io.

Buckle up: Minit Fun Racer is a peculiar little racing game with 100% of developer and Devolver's proceeds going directly to charity. Forever. Hop on your scooter into the twisting traffic of the bustling city and the debris covered sands of the barren desert just in time to watch the sunset. Befriend your local shopkeeper, chase coins, hit big jumps, and accomplish fun goals along each lap until you've seen it all! All three purchase options include the same game content. We've included multiple tiers for those that are able to donate more to charity.