Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Artificer, Minos

Minos Has Released a Brand-New Developer Overview Video

Check out the latest video from the team behind the maze-building roguelite Minos as they give a developer overview of the game

Article Summary Minos is a maze-building roguelite where you defend your labyrinth as the Minotaur against adventurers.

New developer overview video explains gameplay mechanics and strategic maze construction in Minos.

Players can set deadly traps, trigger chain reactions, and design complex mazes to thwart intruders.

Discover the story of the Minotaur, Daedalus, and Theseus in this unique roguelite launching in 2026.

Devolver Digital and developer Artificer released a brand-new video this week for their upcoming maze-building roguelite game Minos, giving players an overview direct from the developers. The short version of this video is that the devs were told by the publisher to make a video explaining the game, because while it looks awesome, it also looks confusing. So this nearlt three-minute video explains everything you need to know about the game in an easy-to-follow guide. Enjoy the video as the game is currently being planned for a 2026 launch.

Minos

Minos is a maze-building roguelite where you, the fabled Minotaur, must defend your sanctuary from bloodthirsty adventurers. They've heard the stories of a monster in the dark, fame and riches waiting for the one who slays it. What they don't know is that you are the one who built this maze, laid the traps, and now lie in wait. Every run brings new enemies, new traps, and new ways to turn their bravery into a bloody disaster. No two nights are ever the same.

Build Your Perfect Trap: Drag walls, gates, and corridors into place to shape your maze however you like. Make long, winding paths full of traps or confuse and split them up with rotating passages and shifting gates. It's your labyrinth. Cruel or clever, it's up to you.

Drag walls, gates, and corridors into place to shape your maze however you like. Make long, winding paths full of traps or confuse and split them up with rotating passages and shifting gates. It's your labyrinth. Cruel or clever, it's up to you. Chain Reactions of Death: Every spike, boulder, blade, and fire trap can be linked into intricate sequences. Set pressure plates to trigger a whole cascade of chaos, fooling heroes into thinking they are making progress, right before everything goes beautifully, horribly wrong.

Every spike, boulder, blade, and fire trap can be linked into intricate sequences. Set pressure plates to trigger a whole cascade of chaos, fooling heroes into thinking they are making progress, right before everything goes beautifully, horribly wrong. Who's the Real Monster?: Uncover the story behind the Minotaur and the man who became it. What drove Daedalus to create such a place? When Theseus finally comes, you'll decide who deserves to walk out alive.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!