Mirthwood Releases All-New Free Foundations Update

Mirthwood has been given the new Foundations Update today, providing new content but also new dangers for you to encounter

Article Summary Mirthwood Foundations Update adds story events, seasonal festivals, pets, and new encounters

Experience new town-wide scenarios like bandit raids, rodent infestations, and vibrant village festivals

Acquire pets to defend your farm from threats like thieves and crop-hungry rats in the Free Lands

NPCs can now die permanently, and your adventures feature more random events and encounters

Indie game developer Bad Ridge Games and publisher V Publishing have released a new update for Mirthwood, as players can download the Foundations Update. The concept behind this update is to provide you with some awesome additions while also improving the game in various ways. This includes new story events, new events, the ability to own pets, the dangers of NPC's possibly dying, and new random encounters. We have the finer details from the team below as the update is now live.

Mirthwood – Foundations Update

This expansive update builds on Mirthwood's stylish and narrative-rich foundation, with new features including story events to experience, seasonal festivals to celebrate, adorable furry friends, and so much more to explore. In addition to the Foundations Update, Mirthwood is now officially Steam Deck Verified — you can now continue your adventures in the Free Lands at home, or on the go!

