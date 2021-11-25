MissHarvey To Host A Special Valorant Charity Tournament

Paidia has teamed up with streamer MissHarvey to hold a special all-women Valorant tournament this weekend for a good cause. During this Thanksgiving weekend (November 27th-28th), six teams will compete for a chance to claim bragging rights along with some prize money that will be split between the winning teams and their chosen charities. What teams and charities you may be asking? The full lineup for this card is:

As far as how the event will run, the first part of the tournament will be held in a two-group Round Robin format. After those matches are done, the top two teams of each group will advance straight to a best of three semi-finals of a single-elimination bracket. Its pretty cool to see they'll have this tournament running over the weekend as Thanksgiving and Black Friday are not celebrated to shared by everyone around the world, so people looking for something to check out in the realm of esports will have an option. Here's a quick quite from MissHarvey about the tournament before it kicks off on Saturday.

"I am so honored to host the first MissHarvey Invitational with the support of Paidia. I've been in the scene for close to two decades and know for a fact that efforts like this to make our scene grow can change the life of young competitors," says Stephanie Harvey. "The goal of the MissHarvey Invitational is to showcase our beautiful and talented Valorant players, as well as highlight the importance of making esports and gaming more accessible for players of all backgrounds and skill levels. We need to continue pushing for safer and more inclusive spaces."