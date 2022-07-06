Mission Zero To Launch Technical Test On July 8th

NetEase Games is currently taking sign-ups for people to take part in the official Mission Zero technical test starting July 8th. The test will primarily take place in Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand, as you can take part on both Android and PC through Google Play. As well as the official website and TapTap. This test is basically designed to be a small-scale beta test, with players being able to experience the current version of the game without any in-app purchases. Those who choose to play the game when it eventually comes out will sadly have their progress reset.

Mission Zero pits four Sirius against two Mobius. The Sirius players need to hide from the Mobius agents, using disguises that let them resemble the NPCs in each area, allowing them to dress like a janitor, waiter, cook, or whatever is needed to blend in. It's the role of the Mobius players to catch the Sirius, by determining which characters stand out, and using their powerful abilities to knock them unconscious. The Mobius agents are outnumbered, but it's easier for them to work as a team, in order to combine their unique traits and abilities, as they belong to specific archetypes, including Assault-type, Scout-type, Strategy-type, and more. The Sirius also have high-tech equipment that can be used to help them escape if needed, with eleven different types of gadgets available to them. Mission Zero is an intense game of hide & seek, where players who play as Mobius must use their skills of deduction to find their foes, or play as the Sirius to make important snap decisions, in order to evade capture.

In Mission Zero, the Mobius player will take on the role of characters with unique abilities, with eight available in the Technical Test. As officially released previously, these include Aya, a delinquent girl who rocks a gothic aesthetic, who smashes foes with her baseball bat. She is joined by Gabriel, a warrior with a powerful prosthetic arm that he uses as a weapon to grab fleeing Sirius from afar and pull them into his grasp. There is also a Mobius agent named Murphy, who can beat the Sirius at their own game. Murphy is a strategy-type agent, with the ability to disguise herself as an NPC and reveal the position of nearby Sirius agents.

The Sirius players can fight back with powerful equipment, in order to gain an edge on the battlefield. There are eleven pieces of equipment in the Technical Test, including the Cloak Shield, which creates an optical camo barrier that makes the agent invisible; Stand-In Badge, which turns the agent invisible and spawns a decoy that keeps walking ahead; and the Shockwave, which stuns nearby enemies, and can be charged up to reach a wider area.