Speedrunner Sets New Record For Super Mario 602 Star Run

We always love a good speedrun, and there's no better way to say goodbye to 2020 than with one of the hardest, Super Mario 602. For the uninitiated, you might be wondering what the hell Super Mario 602 is. This is the nickname given to the speedrun of doing consecutive speedruns of all the Mario 3D games from Nintendo. That's Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and both Super Mario Galaxy titles. You have to get all of the stars available in every game, in any order of level you see fit, in any order of game you wish. The challenge is basically one of the longest you can do as you're going across four games, each of them taking multiple hours to do except for the N64 title which has been mastered in under two hours.

This week, the challenge was met and conquered by Odme_, who conquered the entire challenge in just under 20 hours. Yes, you read that correctly, he did it in one sitting all being recorded on Twitch in under 20 hours time, setting a brand new world record for the run in front of his audience. He took to Twitter to show off the clock and thanked everyone who watched his stream as he accomplished the run.

After 5 years of mario, the final hour barrier for the 602 has been broken. Sub 20. Done. Thank you to @360Chrism for showing me the 602 way back in 2014 and @firedragon @Talon2461 for inspiring me to keep pushing my runs to their limit. And thank you all for watching <3 pic.twitter.com/QUVt3Ch9IP — Odme_ (@Odme_) December 30, 2020

You can check out the run in the video below as you can see him pulverize each and every game with only a few hiccups here and there. It's by no means a perfect run and there's a lot of tricks that go into it in order to get a lot of the stars in short order. So if you're a perfectionist, this is going to make your skin crawl. But if you got the time, we say kick back and see him pull off a challenge few before him could muster.