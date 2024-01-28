Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blue Brain Games, The House Of Tesla

The House Of Tesla Announced For Multiple Platforms

Blue Brain Games revealed their new game, The House Of Tesla, as it will be coming to several platforms when it comes out this year.

Article Summary Explore Nikola Tesla's world in the new game The House Of Tesla.

Coming to PC, consoles, and mobile in late 2024 by Blue Brain Games.

Immerse yourself in handcrafted puzzles and a mysterious storyline.

Experience a dynamic storytelling style with historical flashbacks.

Indie game developer and publisher Blue Brain Games revealed their latest game, The House Of Tesla, will be coming out sometime in late 2024. This is a new puzzle adventure title in which you will build Tesla devices while solving challenges and viewing the world through the eyes of the inventor. You can check out the latest trailer above, as the game will be released for PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

The House Of Tesla

Science brings mysteries toward the light one by one, strips them of their secrets, and makes them part of something greater. It is true that some myths are rooted too deeply, are too resilient, and even seem to have a mind of their own as they resist men of science trying to shine the light of understanding. But in the end, science and mystery are anything but anathema to each other. On one stormy night, a person was brought into this world. A child of both darkness and light, full of mysteries and full of scientific curiosity, just starting to build a myth of their own.

Explore the eerie abandoned industrial buildings of Nikola Tesla's most ambitious facility in Wardenclyffe, which was meant to become an important city where the future is today, and every societal process is improved upon by the principles of free wireless electrical energy. Through the eyes of the man himself, you'll watch the important moments that led to the construction and later to the fall of the famous Wardenclyffe Tower and slowly uncover the mystery that left you stranded among deserted machines.

Test your skill with challenging new handcrafted puzzles.

Fresh locations based on real-life places and plans of the enigmatic Nikola Tesla.

Mysterious story from our take on the Progressive Era's America.

A new dynamic approach to storytelling using flashbacks into the past.

Use a device that allows you to see and influence the flow of electricity.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!