MMORPG Tarisland Confirmed For Launch This June

Tarisland has an official release date set for both PC and mobile, as the MMORPG will arrive in the few weeks around mid-June.

Level Infinite and Locojoy Games have finally put a release date on their upcoming MMORPG Tarisland, as the game will be released in about three weeks. The team has locked themselves in for both PC and mobile to come out at the same time, as the game will launch on June 21, 2024. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Tarisland

The Black Tower descends upon us, and the Monarch is coming. Tarisland, a new cross-platform game that brings back the fun of iconic MMORPGs, will launch soon. Recreating the challenging dungeons and immersive exploration experience with a classic fantasy art style, Tarisland will be available on both PC and mobile with data-sharing enabled. You may choose from 9 classes and 18 specializations to customize your own builds. Raid with your group and take down epic bosses!

