Mobile Augmented Reality Fighting Game Jadu Coming Next Week

Mobile developer Jadu AR is launching a new game they named after their own company, as Jadu: Fight In AR will arrive next week.

Mobile developer and publisher Jadu AR have released their new mobile augmented reality fighting game, which they chose to call Jadu: Fight In AR. The game is basically designed to give you a fighting experience in the real world with the AR environment, as you'll encounter other players and battle it out on the streets. If you'd like to give it a shot, the game is available now for both iOS and Android, as we have more information for you below.

"Players control their avatars in the physical space to remotely fight others in intense real-time PvP clashes. You can build your avatar, start rivalries with friends or compete against strangers for glory in this fighting game from the future. Using the Jadu app, players convert their physical world into an arena where their avatars clash with remote opponents. Each character has their own set of fighting abilities. The camera on your phone will scan your surrounding area and portray an image of your character fighting your opponents. No additional equipment is required. Players also have the ability to verse aliens designed by Michael Bay if they want to play single-player mode."

"Descend into the dark reality of Jadu – a first-of-its-kind multiplayer augmented reality fighting game for mobile. Set in a gritty alternate reality where an alien robot race, AVAs, has engulfed our world in an aurora of mutation known as the Bloom. This radiance has reshaped Earth & has given birth to a new life form – Bloombornes. Players fight as Bloombornes, humanoid entities infused with radioactivity and filled with a primal urge to prove their supremacy. Build your Bloomborne, start rivalries with friends, or compete with strangers for glory in this fighting game from the future. With next-gen AR gameplay and real-time multiplayer fighting, Jadu redefines what mobile games can be."

