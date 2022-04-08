To Hold Network Test Next Week

Bandai Namco revealed that they will be doing network tests on Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 on Steam next week. The testing period will essentially be an overall stress test on the servers and the game itself as they want you to get into this very specific build and go head-to-head against others online in amazing 6-v-6 battles. The testing will start on April 14th and run over the course of the weekend at several time slots you see below. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but the plan is to have it out sometime in 2022. You can read up more about it below as well as check out the latest screenshots and trailer released today.

Players can sign up for the Network Test for Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 and get new game information and assets by visiting the newly launched Steam page. The Network Test will be held in two sessions, with the first running April 14-16 and the second on April 21. Each day will be divided into two blocks of playtime based on the following schedule: Session 1 Thursday, April 14 – Friday, April 15 First half: 5:00pm – 8:00pm PDT Second half: 10:00pm – 1:00am PDT

Friday, April 15 – Saturday, April 16 First half: 5:00pm – 8:00pm PDT Second half: 10:00pm – 1:00am PDT

Saturday, April 16 – Sunday, April 17 First half: 5:00pm – 8:00pm PDT Second half: 10:00pm – 1:00am PDT

Session 2 Thursday, April 21 – Sunday, April 24 Open continuously from April 21 at 6:00pm to April 24 at 1:00am PDT



Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 features intense 6v6 online team battles, with players from all around the world fighting for survival as they pilot their favorite Mobile Suits. The free-to-play game immerses players in epic battles set in the Gundam universe, whether on land or in space. Mobile Suits are not the only heroes in these battle theaters. Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 adds a new dimension to mecha combat with Infantry Battles, giving pilots the ability to take part in the fight alongside their Mobile Suits, placing bombs in enemy bases or requesting support fire to help decide the outcome of the battle. Additionally, customizable Mobile Suits offer players the opportunity to enhance their favorite mecha through DP earned in battle.