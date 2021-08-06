Modiphius Announces Several Additions To Star Trek Adventures RPG
Modiphius Entertainment has released new content for the tabletop RPG Star Trek Adventures with the Shackleton Expanse. Those who are already playing the game will know that getting expansions are a godsend when ti comes to content, and this one is no different as it will add a ton of content related to the Beta Quadrant, which is where the Klingons and the Romulans primarily call home in the galaxy. What's more, they are releasing a special Collector's Edition of the game looking like the classic Star Trek Tricorder as its themed packaging, along with new dice, two new guide books, and the new campaign setting book. We have the complete details of the release below.
Star Trek Adventures: Shackleton Expanse Campaign Guide
Set for release this fall is the massive, full-color, 312-page campaign guide centered around the Shackleton Expanse, a little-explored region of the Beta Quadrant unique to Modiphius and the Star Trek Adventures game. The Shackleton Expanse Campaign Guide is the first campaign setting book for the Star Trek Adventures product line and includes setting material to make the Shackleton Expanse your own, as well as an epic 10-part campaign that begins in the original series era and continues into The Next Generation era (and can be adapted for use in any era of play).
Tricorder Collector's Edition Boxed Set
Coming this fall is the Star Trek Adventures tricorder boxed set, the ultimate collectible for tabletop fans of the original series. The tricorder is the world's first wearable roleplaying game for tabletop fans on the move and cosplayers alike. The set contains a 300-page digest-sized core rulebook, campaign booklet, rules summary sheets, dice, tokens, and character cards for both the crew of the NCC-1701 U.S.S. Enterprise and the crew of the U.S.S. Lexington (featured in the Star Trek Adventures living campaign and forthcoming Shackleton Expanse Campaign Guide).
Every component has been designed to immerse you in the style of the original series, with the full-color digest edition core rulebook featuring a graphic design based on the screen displays and color scheme of the original series' Enterprise, with lavish illustrations of the era. Its unique collector's edition dice match the colors of Captain Kirk's tunic in green and gold. Opening with a magnetic flap at the top of the box, it features paneling and texture designs based on the original tricorder prop. The tricorder is made from durable ultra-density board, while the components inside are robust but lightweight.
The core rulebook was edited to reflect playing during the Kirk era, giving players all the tools and rules needed to play in the 2260s. This box set is a must-have for Star Trek Adventures fans running an original series campaign, as well as fans of original Star Trek who want an entry into the contemporary roleplaying game. The boxed set also contains an exclusive original campaign, The Keyhole of Eternity, designed to be played with either a pre-generated crew contained in the tricorder boxed set or original characters you create.
Player's and Gamemaster's Guides
Exploring the wonders of the Shackleton Expanse and the rest of the Star Trek universe requires even more crews of players eager to play the game and new gamemasters to run the game to create exciting new game experiences. To that end, the Star Trek Adventures team developed two brand-new full-color digest-sized guides, set for release this Christmas season — the Player's Guide and the Gamemaster's Guide – to be companion volumes to the various core rulebooks (regular core, Klingon core, or tricorder digest.) Each guide is packed full of advice designed to help players and gamemasters create amazing Star Trek game experiences.
Both guides contain:
- A primer on the essential elements of Star Trek
- An overview of key Star Trek setting details and technology
- Definitions of six key Star Trek eras
- Contents adaptable for use with groups of pioneering Starfleet officers, fearless Klingon warriors, or daring crews of any polity
The Player's Guide also contains:
- Guidance on how to be an engaged, active, and supportive player, and insights on building characters collaboratively
- Additional details on existing character roles and quick-build options for each role
- A wealth of new character options, including new character roles and talents
The Gamemaster's Guide also contains:
- Detailed guidance on how to plan a campaign, find players, conduct an effective Session 0, and be an engaged and supportive gamemaster
- A detailed discussion on how Star Trek stories are structured, and advice on developing scales of stories
- Deep insights on effectively using the game mechanics, gleaned from four years of feedback and development
- A wealth of optional rules and gamemaster tools, including extended consequences, advanced traits, stress and injury variants, and advanced combat rules
- A dozen sample encounters and over 20 sample extended tasks