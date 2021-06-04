Modiphius Entertainment Releases New Infinity RPG Sourcebook

Modiphius Entertainment, known for various miniature games such as Fallout: Wasteland Warrior and role-playing games like Achtung! Chtulhu, has launched an all-new sourcebook for their Infinity RPG. Infinity, originally a tabletop skirmish game by Corvus Belli, has now been given new life in the realm of role-playing games! The sourcebook for this role-playing game, as well as the new campaign book for the setting, are available in print on Modiphius Entertainment's web store as well as in a PDF format on DriveThruRPG.

According to the press release by Modiphius Entertainment:

Arriving in print for the first time, the Paradiso Planet Book is the most complete volume of information about the strange jungle planet that's the core of the Infinity universe. Paradiso's value to the Human Sphere is incalculable, and so it's always worth fighting for. Fame, glory, and fortune wait for those brave or foolhardy enough to risk the dangers of Paradiso, so gear up and don't miss the next Orbital Elevator to arrive planetside! The Paradiso Planet Book is a treasure trove of information about the world itself, its neighboring planets, asteroid fields, stars, and Paradiso itself. New alien species, gear, weapons, and planet-spanning campaign ideas are also part of the Paradiso package!

Furthermore, the press release gives major praise to the campaign book, Shadow Affairs:

Shadow Affairs details an extensive campaign for the sci-fi RPG, wherein characters from all walks of life will gather to defend the remote base Libra 5 as vicious alien invaders launch an all-out assault. The book details the largest game campaign ever written, and contains new maps, scenarios, side-quests, NPCs, gear, and more!

Are you excited about the Infinity role-playing game by Modiphius Entertainment? Have you previously played the original tabletop skirmish game by Corvus Belli? Was the setting an appealing one to you? Let us know your thoughts and opinions on this game in the comments below!