Modiphius Has Successfully Crowdfunded a Discworld TTRPG

Modiphius Entertainment annoucned they are going to be making a TTRPG based on Discworld, as they've started crowdfunding it

Modiphius Entertainment has announced that they are going to be making a TTRPG title based on Terry Pratchett's Discworld franchise, and they're crowdfunding it to get it started. The team secured the rights to make a base game along with some additional expansions of content, with the usual set of special editions and tiers for people depending on how much they contribute. Right now, as of when we're reporting this, they have raised over $1.1m to get it made after originally asking for about $130k. No timeframe has been given for the release of the initial book, but we do have more info about it below, as the crowdfunding has three weeks left to go if you're so inclined to contribute.

Discworld: Adventures In Ankh-Morpork

Discworld: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork, the Discworld tabletop roleplaying game, catapults you onto the streets of the Big Wahoonie, and once you've dusted yourself off, you can adventure to your heart's content. With imagination and some shiny math rocks at your fingertips, your story on the Disc awaits. Based on the popular Discworld fantasy series by Sir Terry Pratchett, Adventures in Ankh-Morpork is an officially licensed tabletop roleplaying game set in its most recognizable city, complete with Sir Terry's iconic wit, humor, and humanistic satire.

Discworld is a setting that has a special place in our hearts; it is our unbelievable privilege to bring that world to life on tabletops, both physical and virtual, for fans, old and new. As a British company, immersed in the style of humor and sensibilities of Sir Terry and the Discworld series, we're looking to build a faithful recreation of Ankh-Morpork for you to roleplay and immerse yourself in. The game will be available in English, Spanish, French, German, and Polish, thanks to Modiphius partnering with tabletop studios across Europe for localization.

