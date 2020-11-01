Modus Games Shows Off New Content For In Sound Mind For Halloween

Modus Games decided to give everyone a little Halloween treat as they showed off more for their game In Sound Mind. Along with developer We Create Stuff, the team released a new trailer you can check out at the bottom. The trailer joins the protagonist Desmond, who is a psychologist working to understand the events he's been witnessing within the town of Milton Haven. Desmond's search for answers leads him to revisit his deceased patients' archived sessions. Because yeah, of course, they would! But what do the tapes hold? You'll find out sometime in 2021, but for now, be spooked by the trailer!

As you awake in the corridors of an inexplicable building, you find the environment takes on a life of its own and leads you to discover a series of victims, all exposed to the same experimental chemical. In your search for answers, bizarre visions emerge and introduce a host of imposing horrors…and a cat named Tonia. From the creators of the cult classic Nightmare House 2 comes In Sound Mind, a witty first-person psychological horror with frenetic puzzles and unique boss fights. Traverse a series of unsettling memories as you journey within the inner workings of the one place you can't seem to escape—your own mind. Experience a series of haunting memories. Journey through a progression of unsettling stories, each with unique puzzles, mechanics, weapons, and boss fights.

