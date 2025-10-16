Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anshar Publishing, Moldwasher, Rubel Games

Moldwasher Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Moldwasher, as the casual cleaning simulator title looks like it will be released in 2026

Article Summary Moldwasher's new gameplay trailer showcases quirky cleaning action with a sushi roll hero.

Game features varied levels, from kitchen counters to spooky sewers full of mess and surprises.

Face off against unique mold foes and unlock food-themed heroes with special cleaning skills.

Relaxing, addictive gameplay blends satisfying cleaning, upgrades, and cozy, charming visuals.

Indie game developer Rubel Games and publisher Anshar Publishing have dropped a new gameplay trailer for their latest title, Moldwasher. The game was revealed last month during the Six One Indie Showcase, but this gives you a better look at how you'll work as a tiny living sushi roll who also happens to have powerwashing tech on him, as they will clean mold off just about anything. Enjoy the trailer here as the game looks like it will be released sometime in 2026.

Moldwasher

Moldwasher is perfect for anyone who enjoys relaxing, casual games, and finds satisfaction in cleaning and organizing. If you like unwinding with simple, wholesome tasks and charming visuals, this game is for you. Whether you're a fan of job simulators or just want a cozy way to de-stress, Moldwasher is a great pick!

Pressure-Powered Gameplay – Master your sprayer with precision! Swap between different nozzle modes to blast mold, wash away grime, or gently sweep back persistent pests. Experiment with water pressure and spray angles for maximum efficiency, then admire the spotless results.

– Master your sprayer with precision! Swap between different nozzle modes to blast mold, wash away grime, or gently sweep back persistent pests. Experiment with water pressure and spray angles for maximum efficiency, then admire the spotless results. Varied & Surprising Locations – From cluttered kitchen counters to overstuffed pantries, from forgotten freezer drawers to mysterious sewers — every level offers fresh challenges and hidden secrets. Peek behind jars, clear piles of old treasures, or even venture into spooky mold lairs. Each area feels alive with personality (and mess).

– From cluttered kitchen counters to overstuffed pantries, from forgotten freezer drawers to mysterious sewers — every level offers fresh challenges and hidden secrets. Peek behind jars, clear piles of old treasures, or even venture into spooky mold lairs. Each area feels alive with personality (and mess). Strange & Sticky Foes – Face off against molds that are more than just fungus. Encounter shimmering crystalline colonies, ghostly spores, sticky iridescent blobs, and even sneaky mimics that disguise themselves as food! Each type has unique quirks, so no two encounters feel the same.

– Face off against molds that are more than just fungus. Encounter shimmering crystalline colonies, ghostly spores, sticky iridescent blobs, and even sneaky mimics that disguise themselves as food! Each type has unique quirks, so no two encounters feel the same. Adorable Food Heroes – You're not a warrior in armor — you're a healthy meal on a noble mission! Play as charming characters like a determined apple, a wise loaf of bread, or a cheerful veggie bowl, all fighting to stay fresh and protect the kitchen. Unlock more quirky heroes as you progress.

– You're not a warrior in armor — you're a healthy meal on a noble mission! Play as charming characters like a determined apple, a wise loaf of bread, or a cheerful veggie bowl, all fighting to stay fresh and protect the kitchen. Unlock more quirky heroes as you progress. Progression & Unlocks – Earn points and rewards as you clean, then spend them on new sprayers, shiny upgrades, and cosmetic items to personalize your cozy basement hub. Unlock fresh food heroes, relaxing music tracks, and stylish gear — because even the cleanest heroes deserve flair.

– Earn points and rewards as you clean, then spend them on new sprayers, shiny upgrades, and cosmetic items to personalize your cozy basement hub. Unlock fresh food heroes, relaxing music tracks, and stylish gear — because even the cleanest heroes deserve flair. Relaxing Yet Addictive – Sink into the soothing soundtrack and ASMR-like cleaning effects. The hiss of water, the sparkle of a clean surface, the gentle hum of background music — it all blends into a meditative experience that's both calming and hard to put down.

