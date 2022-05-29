MomoCon 2022 Photo Gallery: Saturday, May 28th

We're not just hanging out in London and Anaheim this weekend, we're also hanging out in Atlanta for the return of MomoCon. We went back in for another round of events and browsing, along the way snapping photos here and there, most of it being the cool cosplay taking place at the event. We'll have more to say about our second day here later today, but for now, check out these images from our first day at the event, as we checked out most of the floor on Saturday, May 28th. And you can check out our Day One gallery over here.