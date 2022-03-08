MomoCon Announces Return With $5K Smash Ultimate Tournament

Voice actor Bill Farmer (voicing Walt Disney's Goofy since 1987), graces the event offering autographs alongside Steve Downes (Halo's Master Chief), Kellen Goff (League of Legends' Fiddlesticks, Attack on Titan's Galliard), Fred Tatasciore (voicing Drax, Corvus Glaive, and Volstagg on Marvel's What If…?, Space Jam: A New Legacy's Taz), Jen Taylor (Cortana on the upcoming Halo TV series, RWBY's Salem), and more.

Attendees can test their gaming skills by participating in one of the many tournaments happening throughout the weekend, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Rivals of Aether, Brawlhalla, Dragonball FighterZ, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the latter offering a $5,000 pot prize. Open to all guests, tournaments will be hosted by MomoCon's streaming partners including UGL, VGBootCamp, 404 Esports, and Smash Studios.

Fans of wrestling will enjoy the Stranglehold Championship Wrestling, bringing seat gripping matches all weekend featuring WWE legends including Kurt Angle (Friday only), Sgt. Slaughter, and Kane (Saturday only). Those looking for a more relaxing attraction can join the Triforce Quartet for an unforgettable musical journey featuring tunes from the most popular gaming franchises using traditional string quartet instruments.