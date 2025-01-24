Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Humble Games, Monaco 2, Pocketwatch Games

Monaco 2 Will Release a Free Demo During Steam Next Fest

If you've been looking to try out Monaco 2, you'll have your chance next month as the game will have a free Steam Next fest demo

Article Summary Try Monaco 2 for free with a demo available during Steam Next Fest this February.

Join friends online or locally; this heist game requires teamwork to succeed.

Choose from eight unique characters with abilities that alter gameplay.

Experience procedural levels and enhanced 3D graphics in this immersive heist game.

Pocketwatch Games and Humble Games announced this week that Monaco 2 will have a free demo for everyone to play during Steam Next Fest this February. According to the devs, you'll get a small sample of gameplay for the cooperative multiplayer title, but you'll need to link up with others on Steam who have the demo to try it out as there's no system in play solo. The demo will be available from February 24 until March 3.

Monaco is a city overflowing with luxury and greed, which makes it a perfect target for you and your international gang of criminal masterminds. The best of the best have been assembled, and they'll need to work together using their unique abilities to rob the city blind. Do you and your friends have what it takes to bring the city of Monaco to its knees? They say there's no honor among thieves, but they've never met your crew! Team up with up to three other players in local or online multiplayer and plan your heist. However, nothing ever goes exactly according to plan in Monaco, so you'll need to work together and improvise if you want to get away with your haul of riches.

New characters mean all new ways to play! Assemble your team from a selection of eight playable characters, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles. Need to adapt? Switch your character mid-run to overcome whatever obstacles stand between you and untold riches! Every heist requires careful planning. With Blueprint Mode, you can look at the level's layout before you start the mission, allowing you to case the joint before you and your friends fleece it for all its worth. Monaco 2 offers a new level of immersion with an updated 3D art style and a procedurally generated level design system. Complete the structured campaign or test your skills against the hundreds of seeded levels, proving once and for all that you and your friends are the ultimate thieves!

