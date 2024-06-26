Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Geometry Dash, NoCopyrightSounds

NoCopyrightSounds Partners With Interactive Music Game Geometry Dash

NoCopyrightSounds has decided to fight back against copyrights in gaming through a new partnership with Geometry Dash.

Article Summary NoCopyrightSounds teams up with Geometry Dash for a music-focused collaboration.

Geometry Dash celebrates a decade with over 12 million user-generated levels.

New partnership highlights free-use music, enhancing creator content freedom.

Participate in a level design contest using NCS music for a chance to win $1,000.

NoCopyrightSounds has decided to partner with an indie game for a specific promotion, as they've teamed with the interactive music title called Geometry Dash. In case you've never heard of them before, NCS is one of the largest independent electronic music labels, as they provide free music to content creators to avoid being hit with copyright strikes or being DMCA'd while trying to livestream. Today, they have partnered with Geometry Dash to promote free music in video games as they look to be a source for creators and developers to choose them as an option for their soundtrack. We have more info on the partnership below.

Geometry Dash x NoCopyrightSounds

Celebrating its tenth anniversary recently, Geometry Dash is an interactive music rhythm game played via mobile app or web browser. The game challenges players to navigate music-based levels, skillfully avoiding obstacles such as spikes while jumping over launch pads and traveling through mirror portals. Over the past decade, the game has built up a loyal following due to its unrestrictive approach towards user-generated content (UGC), as players have been able to share content from the game on social platforms freely. Its unique level creation system also provides users with an endless stream of content as over 12 million levels have been uploaded within the past year.

This partnership celebrates the shared values held by NCS and Geometry Dash, both of which champion a free-to-use licensing model allowing creators to use their content without the threat of copyright infringement. Through this model, both companies have built strong digital communities, so the integration of the NCS music catalog into the game will unlock new possibilities for both vibrant communities. It is also an example to the gaming and creator communities of how electronic music from the next generation of artists can easily be used to create even more compelling content – all thanks to NCS. The catalog of music that will be incorporated into the game will include an eclectic mix of genres such as dubstep, drum & bass, house, hardstyle, and pop.

To mark the new partnership, the game is hosting a game level design competition whereby amateur players can compete to win a prize of up to $1,000. To enter, players must create custom levels that are at least one minute long, with the requirement that at least 80 per cent of the level uses music from the NCS catalogue. The competition will last for 3 months, after which, the top 10 will be awarded an Epic, Legendary or Mythic game rating and will be combined to create two new gaming challenges – known as Gauntlets, which will be promoted to the wider gaming community. Deadline to apply is the 6th September 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!