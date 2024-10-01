Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brain Seal, Monarchy

Monarchy Reveals November Release Date For PC & Consoles

Check out the latest trailer for the 2D strategy indie game Monarchy as the game will arrive for consoles and PC this November

Indie game developer and publisher Brain Seal has confirmed the official release date for Monarchy, as the game arrives for PC and consoles next week. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a 2D side-scrolling strategy title in which you'll use a combination of base defense and supply management to defeat enemies and conquer everything in front of you like the greedy king you are. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game arrives on November 6, 2024.

Monarchy

Unleash your strategic brilliance in this 2D side-scrolling strategy game, where you must build a base, manage resources, explore the mysterious forest and conquer your enemies. Building System – Place down your buildings anywhere you want using a dynamic building system to create a vibrant base!

– Place down your buildings anywhere you want using a dynamic building system to create a vibrant base! Hunting – Use your follower archer to hunt down wild animals in the forest and protect yourself from danger!

– Use your follower archer to hunt down wild animals in the forest and protect yourself from danger! Military – Unified military system that once trained it follows you around and engages in combat automatically.

– Unified military system that once trained it follows you around and engages in combat automatically. Cave Exploration – Explore the numerous caves throughout the forest to find treasures, enemies and unexpected surprises!

– Explore the numerous caves throughout the forest to find treasures, enemies and unexpected surprises! Unique Experiences Bandit Land: The bandits are hiding in caves, and you must clear them out in a summer setting. The Siege: Build a mighty trebuchet and siege the enemy castle walls in this autumn setting where enemies come only from one direction. Winter Knight: The harsh winter has many secrets waiting to be discovered, find them and survive them in this winter setting where enemies attack randomly from one side each night.

Cart and Monolith – Use the cart to bring coins or people every to balance your playthrough and use the power of the monolith to acquire unique upgrades each playthrough.

– Use the cart to bring coins or people every to balance your playthrough and use the power of the monolith to acquire unique upgrades each playthrough. Traps – Purchase spears traps and place them down to protect your base from any enemies that pass through your main defense.

– Purchase spears traps and place them down to protect your base from any enemies that pass through your main defense. Cooperative – Play together with your friends and family and build amazing memories!

